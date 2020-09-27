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ΝΕΣΑΡΑ η σάρα, ΤΖΕΣΑΡΑ η μάρα & ΕΛΛΑΝΙΟΙ το κακό συναπάντημα...
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148 views • September 27, 2020
ΝΕΣΑΡΑ η σάρα, ΤΖΕΣΑΡΑ η μάρα & ΕΛΛΑΝΙΟΙ το κακό συναπάντημα...
Το δεύτερον μέρος της πρόσφατης εκπομπής του Λουκά Κίνια που ξεσκεπάζει πλήρως το Εωσφορικό σχέδιο και ποιοι το υπηρετούν!
Η ΕΚΠΟΜΠΗ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΔΙΩΡΗ ΑΛΛΑ ΜΟΝΟ ΑΝ ΤΗΝ ΔΕΙΤΕ ΟΛΟΚΛΗΡΗ ΘΑ ΚΑΤΑΝΟΗΣΕΤΕ ΤΙ ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ!
ΚΟΙΝΟΠΟΙΗΣΤΕ ΤΗΝ ΠΑΝΤΟΥ ,ΝΑ ΣΩΘΟΥΝ ΨΥΧΕΣ...
Το δεύτερον μέρος της πρόσφατης εκπομπής του Λουκά Κίνια που ξεσκεπάζει πλήρως το Εωσφορικό σχέδιο και ποιοι το υπηρετούν!
Η ΕΚΠΟΜΠΗ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΔΙΩΡΗ ΑΛΛΑ ΜΟΝΟ ΑΝ ΤΗΝ ΔΕΙΤΕ ΟΛΟΚΛΗΡΗ ΘΑ ΚΑΤΑΝΟΗΣΕΤΕ ΤΙ ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ!
ΚΟΙΝΟΠΟΙΗΣΤΕ ΤΗΝ ΠΑΝΤΟΥ ,ΝΑ ΣΩΘΟΥΝ ΨΥΧΕΣ...
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