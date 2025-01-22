Davos panel: Trump has won, and we have lost.

"This is the greatest comeback in political history... Therefore, he thinks he can do anything."



"We need to also factor in not only who's won, which is Trump, but who's lost, which is to say us."



"The European Union... have misread the direction where events were going. The causes that it is interested in [including "climate change"] are simply being gradually kind of marginalised, as something new... moves into the centre."



Source @Real Wide Awake Media





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net



https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/