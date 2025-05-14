Trump Makes History, Dems Seethe - Middle East Trip, Citizenship for Refugees, ICE Fight

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
May 14, 2025 - While Trump is making historic gains for peace and prosperity, Democrats wage their version of a revolution by assaulting ICE agents, filing articles of impeachment, and decrying the rescue of South Africans who are facing racial genocide.
