🌱 Unveiling The Art Of Wild Rice Farming 🌾🍚

🌾 Let’s Explore about Wild Rice named as A Unique Crop with Jennifer Kimball, Assistant Professor in the Department of Agronomy and Plant Genetics at the University of Minnesota 🍚💧
🎙️ https://bit.ly/3GBTeLe
🌱 She explains Wild rice doesn't grow submerged in patties like traditional rice.
🌿 The Process: Planted on dry lands, then flooded until flowering and seed setting.
🚜 Harvest Time: Rice takes about four months to mature, with mechanical harvesters collecting the grains.
🍚 Bountiful Harvest: Each plant produces multiple grains, contributing to the rich wild rice yield.
🌾🌾 Explore the fascinating world of wild rice farming and its unique cultivation process!
