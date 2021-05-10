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Daniel Estulin: Xi Jinping, Trump and Putin are on the same team [Chinese subtitle] 丹尼爾·埃斯圖林：自由派金融家是川普、普丁、習近平以及全人類的共同敵人，李克強和柯林頓都屬於自由派金融家的陣營
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182 views • May 10, 2021
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：https://www.brighteon.com/eab69807-7282-4998-8ad2-2e3e3df24d18
原影片出處：https://www.brighteon.com/eab69807-7282-4998-8ad2-2e3e3df24d18
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