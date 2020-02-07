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Gorée the slave-trading centre on the African coast
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50 views • February 07, 2020
The island of Gorée lies off the coast of Senegal, opposite Dakar. From the 15th to the 19th century, it was the largest slave-trading centre on the African coast. The the House of Slaves became a holding center for African slaves to be exported and its Door of No Return is said to memorialize the final exit point of the slaves from Africa.Today it continues to serve as a reminder of human exploitation and as a sanctuary for reconciliation
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