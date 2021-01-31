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New Life Form & Huge Unknown Underwater Vehicle
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904 views • January 31, 2021
This was uploaded on 10 of March 2011 !! I checked on you tube for the original video and (of course was removed !) than checked on Google Earth …same thing there.
ALL of it, even the new life form ‘’Carpet of Bugs”was first removed and than recently (2013) repositioned and located elsewhere in the region of the Golf on Google Earth...
Found on Youtube ( no more )
Sorry about the soundtrack which was imbedded from the first video recording.
ALL of it, even the new life form ‘’Carpet of Bugs”was first removed and than recently (2013) repositioned and located elsewhere in the region of the Golf on Google Earth...
Found on Youtube ( no more )
Sorry about the soundtrack which was imbedded from the first video recording.
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