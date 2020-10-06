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Analysis and Proofs (19:30)
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201 views • October 06, 2020
Examine the compelling evidence that points to something significant residing on the slope beneath what Babylonian accounts referred to as “The Wall of Heaven”. Do the eye-witness accounts of Ark sightings throughout history substantiate this object in along the Turkish-Iranian border as having something to do with the Ark of Noah or do they point to the glacier on the Ararat volcano? Dare to revise your views regarding the final resting place of the Ark based not on what you were told without proof in Sunday School, but instead based on seeing for yourself the only Great Flood-related artifacts to have been found in the region, as well as the eyewitness descriptions of Ark by those claiming to have visited it over the centuries.
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