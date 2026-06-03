Boost Magnesium: Top Foods for Better Sleep & Less Stress

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-Magnesium supports sleep, stress regulation, and numerous biochemical processes; inadequate intake affects many Americans.
-Hemp and pumpkin seeds provide abundant magnesium; pumpkin seeds also contain melatonin-supporting tryptophan amino acids.
-Almonds, cashews, and chia seeds supply magnesium, healthy fats, and beneficial omega-3 nutrients.
-Spinach, black beans, quinoa, avocado, dark chocolate, and salmon offer magnesium-rich dietary support.
-Prioritizing diverse whole-food magnesium sources may improve sleep, stress management, and overall wellness.
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