A Ukrainian Russian Perspective on the Putin Zelensky War with Elena and Alexey - Part 1 of 2

Part 1 of 2. Elena and Alexey, in St. Petersburg, Russia, discuss the Ukraine war, which has been ongoing for two and a half years. They express skepticism about the stated goals of the war, suggesting it may serve globalist interests. They note the initial hope for a ceasefire in Donbass, followed by disillusionment after negotiations in Istanbul. They highlight the indifference of many Russians towards the war, with 35% supporting Putin. They discuss the perceived ineffectiveness of Russia's military, the high casualties on both sides. They also touch on the impact of globalist agendas and the societal changes in Russia since the fall of communism.





Thank you to Fred for video editing.





Introduction and Background of Participants

• Elena shares her background, mentioning her Ukrainian heritage and her parents' origins in Central and Western Ukraine.

• Elena also mentions her father's military background.





Initial Perspectives on the Ukraine War

• Brian asks for their perspectives on the Ukraine war, which has been ongoing for about two and a half years.

• Elena expresses her initial belief that Putin and Zelensky were working towards a common goal, initially hoping for a ceasefire in Donbass.

• She describes the negotiation in Istanbul, initiated by Roman Abramovich, and the subsequent realization of being deceived.

• She discusses the government's failure to achieve the stated goals of demilitarization, denazification, and the liberation of Russian-speaking people in Ukraine.





Negotiations and Perceived Deceptions

• Elena explains the shock and disappointment in realizing the war was not for the stated purposes but for other, unclear reasons.

• She mentions the involvement of Zelensky in Mariupol and the speculation of a bribe to spare him.

• She describes the war as a puppet show, with negotiations behind the scenes influencing the conflict's direction.

• Brian suggests the possibility of a larger conspiracy involving globalist interests, aiming to kill white Christians in Ukraine.





Public Perception and Government Influence

• Elena discusses the divided public opinion in Russia, with 35% supporting Putin and the rest being indifferent or against him.

• She explains the materialistic motivations of many Russians, who support Putin for financial gain.

• She shares the shock of discovering Russia does not have a real army, with many military personnel avoiding the war.

• Brian inquires about the war's casualties, with Elena estimating Ukraine's losses to be much higher than Russia's.





Military Strategy and Betrayal

• Brian questions the effectiveness of Russia's military strategy, suggesting it was designed to prolong the war.

• Elena agrees, mentioning the initial success in capturing cities like Kherson and the subsequent failure to advance on Keiv.

• She speculates about traitors within the general staff and the influence of foreign intelligence services like MI6.

• They discuss the possibility of a long-term war, with globalist interests aiming to kill white Christians on both sides.





Globalist Influence and Future Prospects

• Elena believes Russia's survival is uncertain.

• Brian expresses surprise at the potential collapse of Russia, given its size and cultural resilience.

• Elena describes the transformation of Russian society into a materialistic, selfish culture, driven by greed and individualism.

• Elena shares anecdotes about the impact of liberalism and the collapse of the Soviet Union, blaming globalist influences and local businessmen.





Please download any of my videos and copy them to your own channels to spread the word.





All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" and scroll down.

Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe

Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/





My website: http://www.brianruhe.ca

https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

https://vk.com/brianruhe





MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe

My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome

Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07





My three books are available at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent





Phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show at 1-603-635-4946 any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B at https://revolution.radio