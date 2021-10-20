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Who Are These People That Blindly Follow?
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221 views • October 20, 2021
God didn't create you to act like a fool, he made you better than that. Start caring about what God thinks of you and not what liberals think.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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