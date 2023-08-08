OWEN SHROYER COMMENTS ON DR JAN HALPER-HALPER 2020 ELECTION FRAUD CLAIM
151 views
•
Published 19 hours ago
•
OWEN SHROYER COMMENTS ON 2020 DR JAN HALPER-HALPER ELECTION FRAUD
Keywords
owen shroyerelection fraudcomments on2020 dr jan halper-halper
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos