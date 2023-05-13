Create New Account
Trump Town Hall On CNN May 10, 2023 - Full Video
113 views
channel image
Puretrauma357
Published 21 hours ago |

Trump Town Hall On CNN May 10, 2023 - Full Video


CNN Killed The Town Hall 20 Minutes Early Due To Being Beat Up By Trump. This Wasn't A Town Hall... It Was A Debate Between Trump And CNN's Out-Of-Her-League Host, And He Won.


CNN Is Vile

Keywords
town halltrumpmay 10on cnn2023 - full video

