© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Homosexual Pedophile Satan Worshiper jewish ZELENSKY POTUS of Ukraine
Follow
3
Share
Report
305 views • February 28, 2022
Known homosexual pedophile satan worshiper, the jew ZelenSKY, Ukraines NWO puppet, does a homoerotic dance routine. This piece of shit was installed by the US State dept jews that run the western world and did a coup in Ukraine in 2014.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.