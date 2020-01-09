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Deleted YouTube Classic: Newsweek April 03, 1967
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506 views • January 09, 2020
Masonic Destruction Rituals = 322 (English Ordinal)
Here is a truther classic that Google's YouTube deleted repeatedly and Betsy Lee McGee's channel was permanently deleted by YouTube in 2016. She had a huge library of very researched informative videos. I hope she is doing well and continues her research as she was one of the original truther speakers.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Learn more at: https://www.truthernetwork.com/
Here is a truther classic that Google's YouTube deleted repeatedly and Betsy Lee McGee's channel was permanently deleted by YouTube in 2016. She had a huge library of very researched informative videos. I hope she is doing well and continues her research as she was one of the original truther speakers.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Learn more at: https://www.truthernetwork.com/
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