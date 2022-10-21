Quo Vadis





Oct 21, 2022 In this video we share God the Father's Message to Father Michel Rodrigue on Sin, Temptation and the Coming Warning:





The prophecy was shared at a retreat in 2018 and shared on the Countdown to the Kingdom site.





The Message of God the Father follows here:





Learn to look with the eyes of faith and the Holy Spirit will reveal to you My presence, My signs, and My Word, that will not pass by without being fulfilled.





Look at the earth.





Sin crashes over people.





The hand of misery hurts My children because of their offenses.





Satan ravages hearts, and hearts close to My grace.





Men act under the impulse of temptation and disordered appetites.





They follow their passions fed by bad desires.





Greed stunts them. Look.





Many people think they are gods.





They manipulate life in its DNA.





They enact laws for abortion and euthanasia.





Satan uses their science to achieve his ends and integrates bodies formed against My will.





They are receptacles of Satan to poison, pollute life, and spread his hold.





Greed, jealousy, hatred, and demons break hearts. Pain constrains and debases intelligence.





Look and see.





I am not late.





Everything is moving.





Do not say that I have forgotten you.





The elements are going to talk.





My angels and saints are already with you to help you and protect you.





They are ready for their mission on earth.





My daughter, mother of My beloved Son and your mother, will come out of the cleft of the rock to bring in my faithful children.





My Son will be recognized by the manifestation of His glory that will illuminate the sky, and no one will be able to escape it.





He will confound the iniquity and evil erected in structures in your societies.





I come in the power of My mercy.





Fire, water, cold air, hot air will require very great sacrifices until the time when prayer will rise from the earth to Me.





Only prayer united to the Immaculate Heart of Mary will unite you in the Heart of My Son Jesus and will calm the plagues of the greed of men manipulated by the devil.





—God the Father





Father Michel Rodrigue is the founder and Abbott of a new fraternity approved by the Catholic Church: The Apostolic Fraternity of Saint Benedict Joseph Labre in the diocese of Amos in Quebec, Canada (Fraternité Apostolique Saint Benoît-Joseph Labre).





God the Father has allegedly given to Father Michel Rodrigue a startlingly detailed understanding of events to come and of how to prepare.





Learn more from Father Rodrigue's virtual retreat at Countdown to the Kingdom's site.





Mirrored form https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iaO4DThnfoo