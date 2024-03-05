Create New Account
Edmonton City Hall shooter charged with terrorism
Rebel News reporter Adam Soos says that while delaying significant charges to build a strong case is not uncommon, the video evidence in the case should have proved sufficient to press terrorism charges immediately.

terrorismnewsimmigrationcanadaedmonton

