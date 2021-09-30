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STEW PETERS: BIOLOGICAL WARFARE ON KIDS: MANDATES IMPACT KIDS DOWN TO AGE 6
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312 views • September 30, 2021
Stew Peters Show Published September 30, 2021.
Former Pfizer Employee and BioTech Analyst, Karen Kingston, joined Stew Peters to discuss the unlawful, unconstitutional, overreaching tyrannical mandates being pushed on kids as young as kindergarten.
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Former Pfizer Employee and BioTech Analyst, Karen Kingston, joined Stew Peters to discuss the unlawful, unconstitutional, overreaching tyrannical mandates being pushed on kids as young as kindergarten.
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
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