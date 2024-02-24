Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
“I’m disgusted to be British for our role in genocide in Gaza.” Iconic UK fashion designer Katharine Hamnett threw her Commander of the British Empire (CBE) award away
channel image
Be Children of Light
247 Subscribers
64 views
Published Yesterday

“I’m disgusted to be British for our role in genocide in Gaza.”


Iconic UK fashion designer Katharine Hamnett threw her Commander of the British Empire (CBE) award away — an honour given to some people for their achievements or contributions to the UK — in protest against Britain’s role in Israel’s war on Gaza.

Keywords
russiawarukrainecensorhip by tv media

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket