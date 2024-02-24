“I’m disgusted to be British for our role in genocide in Gaza.”
Iconic UK fashion designer Katharine Hamnett threw her Commander of the British Empire (CBE) award away — an honour given to some people for their achievements or contributions to the UK — in protest against Britain’s role in Israel’s war on Gaza.
