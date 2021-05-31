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SELF DEFENCE 5G DEATH TOWER BURNING. 31/5/21 G-ATRM UNSAFE FLY MY HOME 5G AIR STALKING CAA REPORT 7827
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111 views • May 31, 2021
G-ATRM THE BOCKENFIELD MOBSTER, A FUDDY DUDDY FREEMASON.
SO THAT'S AT LEAST 500 UNSAFE FLY REPORTS FOR THIS TERRORIST.
I'M LAUGHING AT YOU LOT .
THESE AIR PERPS GANG STALKERS APPEAR LOW FLY BREACHING,TO THE SECOND WHEN CHEMTRAIL PILOTS IN THEIR MURDER JETS (NONCES) START CHEMTRAILING VERY PREDICTABLE.(CHEMICAL TRAIL JET PILOTS MUST BE NONCES)
AN R44/OR A 22 WAS AROUND MY LOCATION AND 'GREAT' NORTH AIR AMBULANCE WAS ALSO LOW FLY BREACHING
https://worldtruthvideos.org/watch/rabbi-amnon-yitzchak-5g-death-surveillance-cities-no-private-ownership-communism_RO4nfr1p8VGbUZK.html
SO THAT'S AT LEAST 500 UNSAFE FLY REPORTS FOR THIS TERRORIST.
I'M LAUGHING AT YOU LOT .
THESE AIR PERPS GANG STALKERS APPEAR LOW FLY BREACHING,TO THE SECOND WHEN CHEMTRAIL PILOTS IN THEIR MURDER JETS (NONCES) START CHEMTRAILING VERY PREDICTABLE.(CHEMICAL TRAIL JET PILOTS MUST BE NONCES)
AN R44/OR A 22 WAS AROUND MY LOCATION AND 'GREAT' NORTH AIR AMBULANCE WAS ALSO LOW FLY BREACHING
https://worldtruthvideos.org/watch/rabbi-amnon-yitzchak-5g-death-surveillance-cities-no-private-ownership-communism_RO4nfr1p8VGbUZK.html
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