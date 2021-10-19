We Can’t Let the Tyranny of Xi Jinping and CCP Stifle the Flame of Freedom in the Hearts of Hong Kong People

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10/14/2021 Christopher Smith: We have to pivot back to standing in solidarity with the oppressed, and not with the oppressor. We can’t let the tyranny of Xi Jinping and the CCP stifle the flame of freedom that resides in the hearts of the people of Hong Kong.