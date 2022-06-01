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Calculating Communists in Russia Actively Working to Restore the Soviet Union/USSR
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32 views • June 01, 2022
According to conventional wisdom, the threat of international communism died with the purported collapse of the Soviet Union on December 26, 1991, when the Soviet of Nationalities (the Soviet Union's highest legislative body) officially dissolved the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR). The then-new Russian President Boris Yeltsin appeared to kill the last vestigages of communism when he officially banned Soviet Russia's Communist Party.
However, in 1993, Russia's Communist parties were reborn with a new leader: Gennady Zyuganov, an old guard ideologue and propagandist from the CPSU. The New American's Christian Gomez explores the role and influence of Zyuganov and his Communist forces seeking to restore the Soviet Union with the help of Russian strongman Vladimir Putin. This presentation was delivered by Christian Gomez at an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on May 19, 2022.
However, in 1993, Russia's Communist parties were reborn with a new leader: Gennady Zyuganov, an old guard ideologue and propagandist from the CPSU. The New American's Christian Gomez explores the role and influence of Zyuganov and his Communist forces seeking to restore the Soviet Union with the help of Russian strongman Vladimir Putin. This presentation was delivered by Christian Gomez at an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on May 19, 2022.
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