COVID-19 Death Recording Manipulation Explained

((Joy M. Fritz))

As a former death recording clerk, I offer my thoughts on the manipulative COVID-19 death recording directive from the National Vital Statistics System. This directive coaches physicians and vital record registrars to emphasize COVID-19 death records by ignoring previous standardized practices in coding deaths towards the long term underlying health condition in those patients that do have a significant underlying condition that would normally be listed as the underlying cause of death.





In the first 30 minutes of this video I offer:

👉An analysis of the National Vital Statistics System directive on how to report COVID-19 deaths.

👉The significance of this in context of our typical protocols for death recording.

👉An explanation of what the medical portion of the death record looks like and what the importance is of Part I and Part II.

👉Who provides causes of death, are coroners usually involved in investigating or are autopsies typically performed, and are reasons behind death thoroughly investigated?

👉Lots of links for further reading with a brief explanation of each (see links listed below).

In the last 40 minutes of this video I answer questions and discuss considerations from my public page readers:

- Are medical interventions, like ventilation, investigated as contributing to death?

- Are causes of death and the mortality statistics that result from them a scientific fact?

- Are we possibly underreporting COVID-19 deaths?

- What's the difference between dying WITH and dying FROM something?

- Flu shots correlating to more severe COVID-19 cases?- ...and many more!





https://www.facebook.com/TheUntrivialPursuit





Related Greenmedinfo.com article: The US Gov. Health Statistics Agency Directs Hospitals to Confirm Suspected COVID-19 Deaths As Confirmed https://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/us-...





*Here are the links used or mentioned in the video for your own further reading and understanding of standard practices for death recording and coding in both a national and international frameworks, as well as the COVID-19 specific death recording issue: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7McVs...





Make sure to follow us on our censorship free Telegram channel: https://t.me/sayeregengmi





Join our free newsletter: http:/www.greenmedinfo.com/newsletter





Take action at: www.standforhealthfreedom.com





https://odysee.com/@greenmedinfo:3/covid-19-death-recording-manipulation:0