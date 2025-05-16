BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

COVID-19 Death Recording Manipulation Explained
The Librarian
The Librarian
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
64 views • 9 hours ago

((Joy M. Fritz))

As a former death recording clerk, I offer my thoughts on the manipulative COVID-19 death recording directive from the National Vital Statistics System. This directive coaches physicians and vital record registrars to emphasize COVID-19 death records by ignoring previous standardized practices in coding deaths towards the long term underlying health condition in those patients that do have a significant underlying condition that would normally be listed as the underlying cause of death.


In the first 30 minutes of this video I offer:

👉An analysis of the National Vital Statistics System directive on how to report COVID-19 deaths.

👉The significance of this in context of our typical protocols for death recording.

👉An explanation of what the medical portion of the death record looks like and what the importance is of Part I and Part II.

👉Who provides causes of death, are coroners usually involved in investigating or are autopsies typically performed, and are reasons behind death thoroughly investigated?

👉Lots of links for further reading with a brief explanation of each (see links listed below).

In the last 40 minutes of this video I answer questions and discuss considerations from my public page readers:

- Are medical interventions, like ventilation, investigated as contributing to death?

- Are causes of death and the mortality statistics that result from them a scientific fact?

- Are we possibly underreporting COVID-19 deaths?

- What's the difference between dying WITH and dying FROM something?

- Flu shots correlating to more severe COVID-19 cases?- ...and many more!


https://www.facebook.com/TheUntrivialPursuit


Related Greenmedinfo.com article: The US Gov. Health Statistics Agency Directs Hospitals to Confirm Suspected COVID-19 Deaths As Confirmed https://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/us-...


*Here are the links used or mentioned in the video for your own further reading and understanding of standard practices for death recording and coding in both a national and international frameworks, as well as the COVID-19 specific death recording issue: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7McVs...


Make sure to follow us on our censorship free Telegram channel: https://t.me/sayeregengmi


Join our free newsletter: http:/www.greenmedinfo.com/newsletter


Take action at: www.standforhealthfreedom.com


https://odysee.com/@greenmedinfo:3/covid-19-death-recording-manipulation:0

Keywords
healthdeathmanipulationrecordsfritzcovidgreenmedinfo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy