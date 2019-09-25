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6 Ways to Detoxify Your Home
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104 views • September 25, 2019
Having a clean home is the best way to kickstart a healthy life. Dr. Edward and I discuss 6 ways to detoxify your home.
It all starts with a good nights sleep in the bedroom. We share tips there.
Next we talk about cleaning up your kitchen; the food you eat and cooking tools you use.
Then we'll take you into the bathroom and help you create a safe space for what you bathe with and put on your skin.
After that, we have a conversation on air quality. The air you breathe makes a significant difference in your health.
Next, clean water. That goes without saying.
Lastly, we talk about electromagnetic radiation and how to limit your exposure in your own home.
Become your own health expert by subscribing to this channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwbrSKPyqtgolrRKcrfjRFQ?
Learn More Powerful Natural Health Solutions: https://www.naturalhealth365.com/
It all starts with a good nights sleep in the bedroom. We share tips there.
Next we talk about cleaning up your kitchen; the food you eat and cooking tools you use.
Then we'll take you into the bathroom and help you create a safe space for what you bathe with and put on your skin.
After that, we have a conversation on air quality. The air you breathe makes a significant difference in your health.
Next, clean water. That goes without saying.
Lastly, we talk about electromagnetic radiation and how to limit your exposure in your own home.
Become your own health expert by subscribing to this channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwbrSKPyqtgolrRKcrfjRFQ?
Learn More Powerful Natural Health Solutions: https://www.naturalhealth365.com/
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