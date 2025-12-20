Sachs: US strategy of 'dictating terms' to world is dangerous delusion

Economist Jeffrey Sachs delivered a stark critique of the foundational US national security doctrine, arguing that its core premise is a dangerous fantasy.

💬 "This is all a bit of a delusion," he states bluntly. "We are not all-powerful."

Look at Ukraine, he argues. For 30 years, the US tried to dictate the expansion of NATO right to Russia's border. The result? "Russia said no. It came to blows. It's not going to happen." That one example shatters the illusion of total control.

💬 "We should drop the delusions that we can overthrow governments at will or tell the Latin American countries you can't deal with China, for example, another sub-theme of this strategy, because all of that is arrogance that's going to lead to a downfall," Sachs concludes.