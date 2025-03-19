Strawberry Oatmeal for $0.35

Easy delicious filling Strawberry Oatmeal for just $0.35!! Oatmeal is a delicious, cheap, easy go-to for breakfast on busy mornings, but what if I told you it could get even easier than buying the expensive oatmeal packets, and for way less money with my hack.

Instant oatmeal is one of our favorite breakfast. All my LP recipes use only shelf stable and canned food so all you need is instant oats, water, kettle, and jam! No more buying sugar cereal to get your kids to eat breakfast. The sweetness from the jam / jelly will have them eating oatmeal every day, and the best part is, they can make it themselves. Gosh, they can make breakfast for the whole family with how easy it is.

https://loadedpotato.org/recipes/strawberry-oatmeal

This breakfast is the perfect breakfast for kids, teenager, college students, even adults, on the run. All it takes is boiling water and the oats will be ready in 1-2 minutes.





Individual Instructions:

Boil water for oatmeal in kettle.

While water is boiling, place 1/2 c quick oats in bowl.

Once water is boiling, pour water over oats til just barely covered. Let stand for 1-2 minutes. Stir to make sure it's all cooked.

(Optional) Add milk for a more creamy flavor.

For flavor, add 2 tablespoons of strawberry jam/

Stir and enjoy warm!









