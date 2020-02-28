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Corona Beer Fears? This Is What Should REALLY Scare You
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43 views • February 28, 2020
Why is the federal govt & media stoking Coronavirus fears after tamping down any concerns about Swine Flu or Ebola during the Obama administration? “Corona Beer” crashing sales and other illustrations about how easy it is to scare the public
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