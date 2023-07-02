Independence from Fear

Feardom or Freedom?

The elite cabal depends on fear and deception to influence the minds of the greater population they have sought to fully control.

The think-tank derived projects for public manipulation are numerous. Most are psychological operations, and many are deadly.

The agent operatives of the dark side, who are trapped by oath, criminality, bribery and threat, produce and/or promote the various falsehoods and fear narratives. Some of these people present a falsified image of themselves as serving the good and beneficial, even though they are committed to evil. ~ Yeswise Education Service – https://yeswise.com/

