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Dr. Zubin Marolia's Integrative Approach to Oncology
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33 views • January 29, 2021
In this video, we follow Ty and The Truth About Cancer crew during their Journey Through ASIA as they talk to Dr. Zubin Marolia about his integrative approach to heal the mind, body, and spirit. You can watch the entire episode here: https://tinyurl.com/eastern-medicine
Dr. Marolia discusses the importance of community & support during cancer treatment, and his success with integrative medicine, integrative nutrition, homeopathy, and mistletoe therapy.
He has also used the vitamin b17 cancer cure (also known as laetrile) among other things to help his patients heal.
Watch the full video to learn more about “the story of integration”. PLUS, we hear from one of his patients about her journey with chemotherapy, homeopathy, and mistletoe therapy. And another patient, a Stage 4 cancer survivor, who had great success with mistletoe therapy in India.
Stay tuned to learn the “3-S Concept” of healing!
Interested in watching more? We thought you might be! Go here to get your copy of the full Eastern Medicine documentary series today: https://tinyurl.com/eastern-medicine
Do YOU know what your #1 Health Killer is? Take the quiz to find out now AND receive a helpful eBook according to your responses: bit.ly/Health-Killer-Quiz
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Join TTAC's 1 million+ FB fans - http://bit.ly/official-ttac-fb
Find us on INSTAGRAM - http://bit.ly/official-ttac-ig
Visit our website: https://tinyurl.com/TTAC-Site
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About Dr. Marolia
----------------------------
Dr. Zubin Marolia is a widely recognized family care physician. He has been well regarded by seniors, patients, and institutions for developing and promoting the concept of holistic - integrative medicine at a primary health care level. His contributions include understanding the mind-body connection, (psycho-somatic) unearthing the root cause of an illness and merging complementary medicine with mainstream medical care.
Since 1994 he has been treating patients for a broad spectrum of diseases and disorders. His mission is to look beyond standard diagnosis-based medicine and understand life-style linked diseases.
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
------------------------------------------------
About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
------------------------------------------------
Ty & Charlene Bollinger are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were NOT the most effective treatments available for cancer patients, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden alternative cancer treatments. What they uncovered helped to create The Truth About Cancer and its three awe-inspiring docu-series: ”The Quest for The Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest”, and "Eastern Medicine: Journey through ASIA."
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
Dr. Marolia discusses the importance of community & support during cancer treatment, and his success with integrative medicine, integrative nutrition, homeopathy, and mistletoe therapy.
He has also used the vitamin b17 cancer cure (also known as laetrile) among other things to help his patients heal.
Watch the full video to learn more about “the story of integration”. PLUS, we hear from one of his patients about her journey with chemotherapy, homeopathy, and mistletoe therapy. And another patient, a Stage 4 cancer survivor, who had great success with mistletoe therapy in India.
Stay tuned to learn the “3-S Concept” of healing!
Interested in watching more? We thought you might be! Go here to get your copy of the full Eastern Medicine documentary series today: https://tinyurl.com/eastern-medicine
Do YOU know what your #1 Health Killer is? Take the quiz to find out now AND receive a helpful eBook according to your responses: bit.ly/Health-Killer-Quiz
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Join TTAC's 1 million+ FB fans - http://bit.ly/official-ttac-fb
Find us on INSTAGRAM - http://bit.ly/official-ttac-ig
Visit our website: https://tinyurl.com/TTAC-Site
----------------------------
About Dr. Marolia
----------------------------
Dr. Zubin Marolia is a widely recognized family care physician. He has been well regarded by seniors, patients, and institutions for developing and promoting the concept of holistic - integrative medicine at a primary health care level. His contributions include understanding the mind-body connection, (psycho-somatic) unearthing the root cause of an illness and merging complementary medicine with mainstream medical care.
Since 1994 he has been treating patients for a broad spectrum of diseases and disorders. His mission is to look beyond standard diagnosis-based medicine and understand life-style linked diseases.
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
------------------------------------------------
About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
------------------------------------------------
Ty & Charlene Bollinger are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were NOT the most effective treatments available for cancer patients, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden alternative cancer treatments. What they uncovered helped to create The Truth About Cancer and its three awe-inspiring docu-series: ”The Quest for The Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest”, and "Eastern Medicine: Journey through ASIA."
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
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