3 famous fully POISONED COMEDIANS KILLED by VAXX in 3-monthsPlay VideoPlay

Gilbert Gottfried @RealGilbert a year agoI guess it was wrong of me to have kept it a secret all this time. #Pfizer #vaccine Pfizer We Had the Vaccine the Whole TimeBy David Wallace-WellsAugust 1957, Dr. Joseph Ballinger gave a nurse at a New York hospital the first vaceine shot to be administered in the city.###Gilbert Gottfried @RealGilbert 3 months agoThis photo is very sad now. RIP Bob Saget and RIP Louie Anderson. Both good friends that will be missed.coach fox @coachfox10 3 months ago@RealGilbert That damn vaccine###We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor.Love, the Gottfried family###SOURCE:Shared from and subscribe to:The Prisoner