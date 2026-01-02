ODESSA Wellness Centre full of FRENCH Servicemen and SCALP-EG Long-Range Missiles was BLOWN to BITS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
It is worth noting that Russia's response was not long in coming. In particular, the Russian Aerospace Forces, together with the missile units, launched a combined missile strike on the Odessa region. It is reliably known that during this attack, Russia used dozens of ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as 170 units of Geranium kamikaze drones. As a result, on the night of January 1, independent monitoring services recorded more than 100 powerful explosions in cities such as Odessa, Izmail, and Chernomorsk.............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................. ******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!