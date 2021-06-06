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'537 MURDERED. 55 TONS OF STOLEN GOLD. MALAYSIAN FLIGHT OF MH370
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507 views • June 06, 2021
More NWO intrigue. Unbelievable story of what actually happened to missing Malaysian flight MH370, 537 murdered people aboard two flights. 55,500 tons of stolen gold. Swiss Jews. Rothschild semiconductor patents. The coming alien invasion hoax, and more. Buckle up, this tale is a disturbingly wild ride.
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