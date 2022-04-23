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New Age 5th dimension ascension is fallen angels lie to parasite endless livestock life force energy
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269 views • April 23, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2022). Jessie Czebotar, the former “Crone” top leader of the five “Mothers of Darkness” CEOs of the Illuminati NWO earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers, and the highest ranking Satanist witch on the earth, exposes that Satan Lucifer (Sanat Kumara) and his Shambhala Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angel devils teach their Illuminati leaders that they will be given knowledge to ascend into gods, although Satan Lucifer and his reptilian rebel angels plan to exterminate them once he gains control. Jessie Czebotar was the top Satanist of the dark side of the Illuminati and Carolyn Hamlett was the top New Age light worker white witch on the light side of the Illuminati, but Carolyn Hamlett corroborates what Jessie Czebotar is saying, because Carolyn was also saying that Satan Lucifer intends to exterminate all the Satanists and Luciferians and witches, and betray them, once he is finished using them to attain his goal. They are just being used. This is why Satan Lucifer calls the Draco reptilian chimera aliens as “useful idiots.” The alchemy that is at work is to transform at a quantum molecular cellular level the physical 3rd dimensional body into a 5th dimensional spiritual body, which is Satan Lucifer’s fake Luciferian theosophy ascended master fallen angels’ deception “ascension of humanity.” It is Harry Potter’s “philosopher’s stone.” It is called “white gold.” If you are changed into a collective-consciousness hive-mind 5th dimensional “New Age ascension” spiritual body, then you will be captured or trapped in a soul prison as a spiritual body that Satan Lucifer and the fallen angels can parasite off of as an endless source of life force energy livestock animal “white gold” “philosopher’s stone.” The “fake aliens” fallen angel vampires are cut off from God’s life force energy, so they need to parasite on the humans’ energy of war & pain & loss & suffering & fear or their human blood which contains the life force as the Bible says. In this condition, your soul can never go to heaven, and you will not be able to be saved by Jesus’ redemptive work on the cross for your sins, and you will forever be a “living dead” different form of “immortal.” You will no longer be a living immortal being of God. God will not recognize you as his Creation. You will be a “Mark of the Beast” abomination. The devil and fallen angels’ Illuminati will make them believe that they are in an enlightened state happy ascended condition and a 5th dimensional New Age ascended master. It is the devil’s fake imitation of our Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus true rapture resurrection glorified spiritual body condition in heaven of his real Christians. The graphene oxide in the vaccine can be used by alchemy to change a person into the “white gold” spiritual condition, because any metal can be chemically transformed into gold. The ether ethereum is removed from the body using alchemy, which releases oxygen, so people at the Astroworld concert and Wuhan complained about not being able to breath and feeling as if they were suffocating. The Astroworld concert was a test to see how many people would live and how many people would die. The secret space fleet personnel are able to walk through walls like the Harry Potter witches’ train platform nine and three quarters, because they are temporary upgraded to the 5th dimension as Daryl exposed. Once they turn on the 5G neuralink grid then everyone will be tapped in.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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