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003 Coronavirus Noahide Laws -End time --Walter Veith & Martin Smith -- Whats UP Prof
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86 views • September 26, 2021
This is a special episode of What's Up, Prof? where we discuss important information contained in a German government document that seems like a blueprint for a pandemic such as the coronavirus / SARS-CoV-2. We also discuss the Noahide laws and how all of this might pertain to the end time.
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:
Institut für wirtchaftsforshung und gesellschaftspolitik
https://youtu.be/Dk8wqJbNhq0
Deutscher Bundestag
https://dipbt.bundestag.de/dip21/btd/...
Germany up to 70% infected
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-can...
Dr. Marc Siegel
https://www.foxnews.com/media/dr-sieg...
Chinese tycoon vanishes
https://www.foxnews.com/world/high-pr...
Guillotine the rich
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/...
Mass surveillance of Israelis
https://www.timesofisrael.com/governm...
1000 Troops deployed
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/nati...
7 Noahide Laws
https://www.chabad.org/library/articl...
Governments recognize Noahide Laws
https://www.noahide-academy.com/noahi...
Education Day Law / Noahide Law
https://www.congress.gov/bill/102nd-c...
Adventist Home Page 141
EDUCATION Page 228
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:
Institut für wirtchaftsforshung und gesellschaftspolitik
https://youtu.be/Dk8wqJbNhq0
Deutscher Bundestag
https://dipbt.bundestag.de/dip21/btd/...
Germany up to 70% infected
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-can...
Dr. Marc Siegel
https://www.foxnews.com/media/dr-sieg...
Chinese tycoon vanishes
https://www.foxnews.com/world/high-pr...
Guillotine the rich
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/...
Mass surveillance of Israelis
https://www.timesofisrael.com/governm...
1000 Troops deployed
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/nati...
7 Noahide Laws
https://www.chabad.org/library/articl...
Governments recognize Noahide Laws
https://www.noahide-academy.com/noahi...
Education Day Law / Noahide Law
https://www.congress.gov/bill/102nd-c...
Adventist Home Page 141
EDUCATION Page 228
Keywords
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