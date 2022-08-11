China's Aggression Around Taiwan Continues as PLA Simulates an Invasion of Taiwan

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https://gnews.org/post/p16om6731
08/08/2022 Last week, Beijing began a campaign to punish Taiwan. This is after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei . China’s response was a series of targeted military operations. It has circled the island. China has militarized the waters around Taiwan