PESTICIDE IMMUNITY PROVISION SCRAPPED AFTER MAHA BACKLASH

A controversial provision—Section 453—was quietly stripped from a federal appropriations bill after it would have granted pesticide manufacturers sweeping legal immunity by blocking updates to warning labels, even as new safety risks emerged. Inserted with little public scrutiny, the language would have shielded chemical companies from liability while leaving consumers and farmworkers uninformed about evolving dangers. Jefferey breaks down who stood to benefit from Section 453, how it was slipped into the bill, and how sustained public pressure ultimately forced lawmakers to remove it.