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American Revolution, Fascist Takeover
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8 views • May 29, 2020
This was too funny. I thought it would be a good start to the story of the American Revolution. Stole from The Dollar Vigilante, Link to full 53 minutes here.
https://youtu.be/hbexcp5bsIc
https://youtu.be/hbexcp5bsIc
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