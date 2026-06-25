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Assault troops continue the final phase to clearing Ukraine from Krasny Liman
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Russian assault troops have raised the national flag of the Russian Federation in the central, western, and southern parts of Krasny Liman (Lyman) in the Donetsk People’s Republic, as they continue the final phase of clearing the city of Ukrainian troops. An official video released on June 23, 2026, shows assault units from the Zapad Group of Forces have completed the clearing of the Yuzhny microdistrict, an area adjacent to the local Lokomotiv stadium, and have advanced well beyond the southern outskirts of the city, capitalizing on their numerical superiority and the relatively low density of Ukrainian defensive lines. Just like Konstantinovka, the city’s prospects are bleak; it is becoming a city reliant on external support, having lost all military significance. Fighting is currently ongoing in the forested area south of the city. The crews of a pion heavy self-propelled artillery system are launching precise strikes against Ukrainian groups there, destroying defensive fortifications and neutralizing UAV command posts manned by Ukrainian personnel. Many Ukrainian soldiers, realizing this, have begun to abandon their positions—and they are doing the sensible thing, given that the leadership of Kyiv and NATO are not helping at all but are only making the situation worse.

The ground is entirely under Russian control, as is the sky. Russian drones are breaking the backbone of the Ukrainian forces on the city’s outskirts. FPV drone operators of the Zapad Group are attacking Ukrainian ground robotic systems, quad bikes, and engineering equipment. The goal is simple: to cut off supply lines and halt efforts to deliver ammunition to the city’s outskirts. Russian assault troops continue to advance, capturing 5 strongholds and 52 buildings while eliminating 35 Ukrainian soldiers in a sweeping attack in the southwestern part of the city over the course of a single day. “So, guys, look, if anyone gets into Krasny Liman, it’s almost impossible to get out of there. I think we’ve already lost Krasny Liman, and there’s no way we can retake it,” said a Ukrainian prisoner of war, Yury Kontrobai, who was captured by an assault detachment of the Zapad Group.

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