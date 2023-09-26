Create New Account
WRONGTHINK: Is A.I. Going To Kill Us All?
High Hopes
2808 Subscribers
Published Yesterday

Sep 25, 2023


Elon Musk revealed that Tesla is working on releasing a “Humanoid Bot” named “Optimus.” This comes after he just met with the Senate to discuss the future of A.I. technology. The question is…what exactly does all of this mean? Well, it essentially means Elon is going to work with the government to advance the transhumanist agenda, which we’ve known the government has been working on for years. Do not trust this man or his plan, because we can already guess what a society run by A.I. would look like. It’s Godless, because ultimately, their goal was ALWAYS to replace God.If you wanna support Anna Perez and her show, consider supporting her sponsor!

https://4patriots.com/

PROMO CODE: ANNA

Protect your retirement and wealth, get up to $10k in FREE SILVER using this link: https://goldco.com/stew


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3ks2kv-wrongthink-is-a.i.-going-to-kill-us-all.html


Keywords
aiartificial intelligencegovernmentteslaelon muskgodlesstranshumanistwrongthinkoptimusanna perezhumanoid botbow down or else

