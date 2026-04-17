Iranian LEGO shortie: Pay attention to the sermons Pete Fiction

Pay attention to the sermons Pete Fiction.

Pete watching 'Pulp Fiction' instead of reading the Scripture. Quoting Tarantino instead of the Scripture.

This is a teaser leading up to a longer Iranian LEGO video uploading a little later, about Hegseth.

Cynthia... video of Hegseth doing this....

https://www.brighteon.com/b5b7b16e-7e5b-4b81-8996-6ac8c5318a29















