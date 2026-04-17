Iranian LEGO shortie: Pay attention to the sermons Pete Fiction

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Pay attention to the sermons Pete Fiction.
Pete watching 'Pulp Fiction' instead of reading the Scripture. Quoting Tarantino instead of the Scripture.
This is a teaser leading up to a longer Iranian LEGO video uploading a little later, about Hegseth.
Cynthia... video of Hegseth doing this....
https://www.brighteon.com/b5b7b16e-7e5b-4b81-8996-6ac8c5318a29