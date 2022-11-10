George Floyd Examination and the Rise of the Phoenix

Sep 14, 2020

MATURE THEMES WARNING RELATING TO EARTH CHANGES AND THE NATURE OF REALITY.





The evidence below correlates and continues from the previous video..Those who follow the evidence will connect the dots to Discern. This segment takes a look at the reported death of George Floyd..Were the circumstances a case of 'as above so below/macro to micro' playing out within the holographic simulation, or scenario of ritual staging?...That and a look at more numerology and symbology in decoding further vital matrix Keys. CORRECTION: A chest tattoo on George Floyd is indeed visible within the arrest footage. More reason to stay away from memes that often produce disinfo/misinfo. Berlin- Take my Breath away....as with the outro track '50 candles', it outlines the celestial love story of the marriage of Jupiter and Alcyone, that marks the end of the age and the birthing/ignition of the new born king (primary sun) and re-created/newborn 'virgin' stars. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fUis9... No Air- Jordin SPARKS and Chris Brown - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WBKnp... 'No air' code...Similar account of Alcyone, however this time with Saturn. Starboy- The Weeknd...This track depicts Saturn suffocating his 'twin brother' Jupiter during their celestial crossing/crucifixion/intercoursing (coarse language and violent scenes). https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=34Na4... 'Waterboy' film ending- Jupiter meets his 'daddy' Saturn..You will notice that Robert and Bobby are 'twin' names. Referenced as 'daddy Saturn' because Jupiter and what we see of Saturn today was split off from a once older larger body of Saturn from previous collisions. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-A2WX... Teen Wolf ending coded to Revelation 13:4 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yjff7... The Wrathful Lamb/Ram Jupiter as a beast of Revelation. His authority is given by the dragon Saturn. "People worshiped the dragon because he had given authority to the beast, and they also worshiped the beast and asked, "Who is like the beast? Who can wage war against it?" Scoreboard numerology sums add to 13.(5+2+5+1)..The number '7' is attributed to kingship.

Intro Music credits: Easier to Fade (feat. Madi Larson) by A Himitsu https://soundcloud.com/a-himitsu Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported— CC BY 3.0 Outro: 50 Candles- Boyz II Men