⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(31 July 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ The Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 42nd Mechanised Brigade, 82nd Assault, 92nd Air Assault, 57th Motorised Infantry brigades, and 36th Marine Brigade near Tikhoye, Staritsa, Liptsy, and Volchansk (Kharkov region).

Two counter-attacks launched by enemy assault groups have been repelled in the past 24 hours.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered losses of up to 350 troops, one U.S.-made HMMWV armoured fighting vehicle, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one 100-mm Rapira gun. One ammunition depot was wiped out.

▫️The Zapad Group of Forces continue to take more advantageous lines and positions. The Group inflicted fire damage on the 30th and 67th mechanised, 3rd Assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade, and 1st Territorial Defence Brigade near Sinkovka (Kharkov region), Novosadovoye, Krasny Liman (Donetsk People's Republic), Nevskoye, and Makeyevka (Lugansk People's Republic). Two counter-attacks launched by AFU assault groups were repelled.

The enemy lost up to 470 troops, nine motor vehicles, one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, one UK-made 105-mm L119 gun, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers. In addition, three AFU ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️ The Yug Group of Forces improved its tactical position, inflicted fire damage on manpower and military hardware of the 24th, 32nd, and 54th mechanised, 79th Air Assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Chasov Yar, Verkhnekamenskoye, Seversk, and Katerinovka (Donetsk People's Republic). One enemy counter-attack was successfully repelled.

The AFU units lost up to 710 troops, one German-made Leopard tank, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, three U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, two motor vehicles, one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, two UK-made 105-mm L119 guns, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and two Anklav-N EW stations.

Three ammunition depots of the enemy were eliminated.

▫️Tsentr Group of Forces continue advancing to the west. The Group has engaged the 31st, 32nd, 47th, and 53rd mechanised, 151st motorised infantry brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and 111th Territorial Defence Brigade close to Dzerzhnisk, Zhelannoye, Novogorodskoye, Grodovka, and Vozdvizhenka (Donetsk People's Republic).

In addition, three counter-attacks launched by the enemy's assault detachments have been repelled.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine lost up to 350 troops, one tank, one armoured personnel carrier, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, five 122-mm D-30 howitzers, one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun, and one 100-mm Rapira gun.

▫️The Vostok Group of Forces improved its positions on the front line and caused fire damage to manpower and military hardware of the 116th Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 108th, 120th, and 129th territorial defence brigades close to Rovnopol, Velikaya Novosyolka, Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Zaliznichnoye (Zaporozhye region).



The enemy losses amounted to 150 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, 6 motor vehicles, two 155-mm self-propelled artillery systems (Polish-made Krab and U.S.-made Paladin) as well as one 152-mm D-20 howitzer.



▫️Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 35th Marine Brigade, and 121st Territorial Defence Brigade close to Lugovoye, Pyatikhatki (Zaporozhye region), and Tyaginka (Kherson region).

The enemy lost up to 100 troops, seven motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-36 electronic warfare radar, and one 152-mm D-20 howitzer.

Moreover, one AFU ammunition depot was wiped out.

▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 143 areas during the day.



▫️Air defence units shot down two U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, one Neptune long-range guided missile, and 42 unmanned aerial vehicles.



▫️In total, 631 airplanes and 278 helicopters, 28,734 unmanned aerial vehicles, 556 air defence missile systems, 16,732 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,393 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 12,597 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 24,225 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.