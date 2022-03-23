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Globalists Demand Humanity Eat Maggots, Kill their Children and Pets – FULL SHOW 3/22/22
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282 views • March 23, 2022
The UN has officially announced the worst food crisis in modern history, with hundreds of millions set to starve to death in the next year! Welcome to The Great Reset. Economic researcher & stock-picker Edward Dowd joins Infowars to respond to the bombshell development that UK & US governments admit to deliberately killing Covid patients as part of a depopulation plan!
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For all the latest hard hitting info, visit Infowars.com/show
Support Infowars and find the latest deals on the products you need at https://www.infowarsstore.com
For all the latest hard hitting info, visit Infowars.com/show
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