THE REAL JESUS - PART 6
Leave the Matrix
Published 19 hours ago

This is a response to "The Most Hated of All Jesus' Teachings" (watch it here:    • The Most HATED of All Jesus' Teachings  ). After releasing that video, I received a flurry of emails asking questions about this teaching of Jesus; a teaching which is almost universally hated by those who claim to follow Jesus. In this video, I will provide answers to some of these questions.

TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]

