© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
3 Prophecies Fulfilled This Week, Prior to WW III, with Simon Roche
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • March 05, 2022
The volume is higher on this version of this video. This is the first in series of update videos we plan, regarding the prophecies of WW III. I plan to meet with Simon Roche again this coming Monday, March 7, 2022. Here Simon describes three prophecies fulfilled this week.
1) There will be a land crisis in eastern Europe (Ukraine).
2) There will be hyperinflation and scarcity, which could mean famine.
3) The will be a tremendous illness across the world. (13:00)
And, this leads to a global conflict.
TOPICS:
At minute 2:00 Simon explains how the Covid vaccinations were designed to harm white people but not Ashkenazi Jews!
4:15 Simon describes how all parities involved, including Putin and the Russians may be actors, part of a controlled globalist script to get WW III going.
10:00 China is stockpiling food which could lead to a famine elsewhere.
At minute 50:15 Simon recommends David Icke's book, "And the Truth Shall Set You Free" and we both say there some things we really agree with David Icke on and some things we disagree on.
This could be it. World War III. Since 2016 I have made about 20 videos with the spokesman for the Suitlanders, Simon Roche. What grabbed my attention and still does is the prophecies about WW III by Nicolass van Rensburg who lived from 1864 - 1926. He was correct on 430 predictions and I think he's the greatest prophet of all time. He is hardly known outside of his native South Africa so I feel a responsibility to give this actionable intelligence to everyone. He predicated that Turkey would antagonize Russia and Russia would roll through Turkey in one day. Then, on Feb. 27, 2022 Turkey announced they might block Russia from the Black Sea. The "Siener" recommended moving to South Africa or Namibia, next to it, once WW III starts.
The World War III / South Africa playlist of videos is at https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/8tWeWvbVVbu6/
Nicolaas van Rensburg's prophecies are in the book, "Messenger of God" available at Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Messenger-God-Adriaan-Snyman-ebook/dp/B01F8PZA10/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_product_top?ie=UTF8
The Suidlanders at https://suidlanders.org/ in South Africa. Please donate to the Suidlanders.
If you love this content, love that it’s free for everyone, please consider doing some volunteer work or making a donation. Please click “Like”, Subscribe and share. Please copy my videos and promote this channel and on your own social media connections and email lists to spread the message.
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/
MP3 Podcast at: https://www.brianruhe.ca/mp3-audio/
Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe and https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b
http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
https://www.minds.com/BrianRuhe/
https://thulesociety.com/
https://truthandjusticeforgermans.com/
My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
My books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&;field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path
1) There will be a land crisis in eastern Europe (Ukraine).
2) There will be hyperinflation and scarcity, which could mean famine.
3) The will be a tremendous illness across the world. (13:00)
And, this leads to a global conflict.
TOPICS:
At minute 2:00 Simon explains how the Covid vaccinations were designed to harm white people but not Ashkenazi Jews!
4:15 Simon describes how all parities involved, including Putin and the Russians may be actors, part of a controlled globalist script to get WW III going.
10:00 China is stockpiling food which could lead to a famine elsewhere.
At minute 50:15 Simon recommends David Icke's book, "And the Truth Shall Set You Free" and we both say there some things we really agree with David Icke on and some things we disagree on.
This could be it. World War III. Since 2016 I have made about 20 videos with the spokesman for the Suitlanders, Simon Roche. What grabbed my attention and still does is the prophecies about WW III by Nicolass van Rensburg who lived from 1864 - 1926. He was correct on 430 predictions and I think he's the greatest prophet of all time. He is hardly known outside of his native South Africa so I feel a responsibility to give this actionable intelligence to everyone. He predicated that Turkey would antagonize Russia and Russia would roll through Turkey in one day. Then, on Feb. 27, 2022 Turkey announced they might block Russia from the Black Sea. The "Siener" recommended moving to South Africa or Namibia, next to it, once WW III starts.
The World War III / South Africa playlist of videos is at https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/8tWeWvbVVbu6/
Nicolaas van Rensburg's prophecies are in the book, "Messenger of God" available at Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Messenger-God-Adriaan-Snyman-ebook/dp/B01F8PZA10/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_product_top?ie=UTF8
The Suidlanders at https://suidlanders.org/ in South Africa. Please donate to the Suidlanders.
If you love this content, love that it’s free for everyone, please consider doing some volunteer work or making a donation. Please click “Like”, Subscribe and share. Please copy my videos and promote this channel and on your own social media connections and email lists to spread the message.
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/
MP3 Podcast at: https://www.brianruhe.ca/mp3-audio/
Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe and https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b
http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
https://www.minds.com/BrianRuhe/
https://thulesociety.com/
https://truthandjusticeforgermans.com/
My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
My books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&;field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.