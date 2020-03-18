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Ford, GM to close plants, suspend production through end of March
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16 views • March 18, 2020
Fox Business' Grady Trimble reports on the coronavirus' impact on the auto industry. Ford has closed all North American plants through March 30, and GM has temporarily suspended production.
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