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I Cannot Make it any Simpler! Viral Triggering and Viral Realities
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100 views • May 02, 2021
A simple scientific assessment of our country's situation as we head into summer
* NOTE THIS IS NOT CENSORABLE - as it is simply government official data and scientific inference - it specifically does NOT discuss medical information etc. *
Video compressed version can be downloaded and used with my permission anywhere: https://thefatemperor.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/I-Cannot-Make-it-any-Simpler-Viral-Triggering-and-Viral-Realities-Comp.mp4
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can with monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=69ZSTYXBMCN3W
- alternatively join up with my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
* NOTE THIS IS NOT CENSORABLE - as it is simply government official data and scientific inference - it specifically does NOT discuss medical information etc. *
Video compressed version can be downloaded and used with my permission anywhere: https://thefatemperor.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/I-Cannot-Make-it-any-Simpler-Viral-Triggering-and-Viral-Realities-Comp.mp4
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can with monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=69ZSTYXBMCN3W
- alternatively join up with my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
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