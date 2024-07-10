Jesus Is Greater Than Any Problem Part 1: All Things Are Possible With God

The previous three months have been a grueling battle with cancer in Aina' eye and it got to the point where Pastor John was preparing for defeat when the Holy Spirit said, "God is greater than what you are facing now!" Satan's spell was broken and he began to proclaim this promise from the Lord in faith.

Miracles begin with the resurrection of Jesus and knowing that Satan is defeated. Many people believe that Satan is an equal to God but this is a lie from the Devil; he is a created being with limited power.

God works in impossible situations but you need to make up your mind whether it is true in light of the scriptures. So if you're facing an impossible situation, you can still walk in victory, but faith must be applied or nothing will happen! How strong is your faith?

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2012/RLJ-1337.pdf

RLJ-1337 -- APRIL 8, 2012

RLJ-1337 -- APRIL 8, 2012

