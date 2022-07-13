What is CERN and what are they doing? With Clay Clark

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What Do the Scientists at CERN Claim to Be Trying to Achieve? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9YGW75oOoRo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h5fLbTJ7PEQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bSxJHt_TTN8
CERN Located Border of France & Switzerland. On Top of the Former Temple of Apollyon Where Apollyon Was Worshiped? Rev 9:11 https://home.web.cern.ch/about Watch - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bSxJHt_TTN8
See Revelation 9:11
Why is the World Eco Forum discussing the Anthropocene? https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2016/08/what-is-the-anthropocene-and-why-does-it-matter/ Anthro = Humans CENE = Controlled Gene
Why Are there Plans Being to Save the World’s Seeds in Case Plant Life Is Wiped Out by the Anthropocene? Anthropocene: The Age of Mankind Documentary - 2017 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AW138ZTKioM
Why Is the CERN Hadron Collider Attempting to Recreate the Big Bang? - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2dyS8ak7FXk
Stephen Hawking: https://www.cnet.com/science/stephen-hawking-god-particle-may-wipe-out-the-universe/
CERN named after Cernunnos? In Gallo-Roman religion, Cernunnos was a deity depicted with antlers, seated cross-legged, associated with stags, horned serpents, dogs, bulls, & rats.
CERN Opening Celebration:
https://www.bbc.com/news/in-pictures-36428799
CERN to Re-Create the “Big Bang?” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bTHzB4h0po4
Watch the Yuval Noah Harari - 2017 Humans, Gods and Technology Documentary https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tQd_5as_cMY
Located Outside of CERN & in the Boardroom of WHO is the statue of Shiva, a deity of Hinduism. who is known as Destroyer" https://www.google.com/search?q=shiva+cern&sxsrf=ALiCzsboYxICMA_wLpKO9v8ONB7RhgHvtw:1657646411960&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwiA4LCM7vP4AhWOQfEDHexQAVIQ_AUoAXoECAIQAw&biw=1584&bih=884&dpr=1#imgrc=AlziCJwhPi9DWM
https://www.google.com/search?q=shiva+world+health+organization&tbm=isch&ved=2ahUKEwiCvMWN7vP4AhXsh_0HHTC6DC0Q2-cCegQIABAA&oq=shiva+world+health+organization&gs_lcp=CgNpbWcQAzIGCAAQHhAIMgYIABAeEAg6CggAELEDEIMBEEM6BQgAEIAEOgYIABAeEAc6CAgAEIAEELEDOgYIABAeEAU6BAgAEB46BAgAEBhQuQhYshlgjxpoAHAAeAGAAfICiAHIKpIBBjItMjEuMZgBAKABAaoBC2d3cy13aXotaW1nwAEB&sclient=img&ei=Tq3NYoLdF-yP9u8PsPSy6AI&bih=884&biw=1584#imgrc=9T5xF5jc4xj-7M
Internet created by CERN in 1989 - CERN named it the World Wide Web (Hebrew W = 6) 666. The World Wide Web Was Created for automated information-sharing between scientists. https://home.cern/science/computing/birth-web/short-history-web#:~:text=Tim%20Berners%2DLee%2C%20a%20British,and%20institutes%20around%20the%20world.
Why Did CERN Have a Human Sacrifice Controversy? - WATCH - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nZofciM24d4
CERN’s Opening Ceremony Satanic Ritual? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zW5gklIKcDg https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ymXw40TvHZo
CERN to open portal for “...a visit from a race of carnivorous dinosaur-men, superhuman clone hive-legions of some evil...dark nega-deities imprisoned for aeons & hungering to feast upon human souls,..." https://cds.cern.ch/record/1243052/files/PRESSCUT-V-2010-10856.txt
CERN Portals? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hK_b5K2Q-Pc
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