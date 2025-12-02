BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🌸 Are you still spraying THIS on your skin every day? Because a lot of people don’t realize what’s hiding in those “fresh” and “clean” fragrances…
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1950 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
302 views • 1 day ago

🌸 Are you still spraying THIS on your skin every day?
Because a lot of people don’t realize what’s hiding in those “fresh” and “clean” fragrances…

A doctor just came out and explained that synthetic scents (perfumes, body sprays, plug-ins, scented candles, dryer sheets, air fresheners) are chemically engineered with compounds that can mimic hormones in the body.

And what does that lead to?
• Hormone chaos
• Fertility struggles
• Thyroid disruption
• Headaches + migraines
• Skin issues
• Mood swings + irritability
• Fatigue you can’t explain

Your body was NOT designed to interpret hundreds of lab-made chemicals at once.
But you inhale them, absorb them through your skin, and even breathe them in while you sleep.

Here’s the truth nobody wants to talk about:
🧪 Those scents don’t “go away” when they fade.
They accumulate. They interfere. They overload your detox pathways.
And the symptoms show up YEARS later.

Keywords
freshare you stillspraying this on your skin every daybecause a lot of people dont realizewhats hiding in thoseand clean fragrances
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy