© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🌸 Are you still spraying THIS on your skin every day?
Because a lot of people don’t realize what’s hiding in those “fresh” and “clean” fragrances…
A doctor just came out and explained that synthetic scents (perfumes, body sprays, plug-ins, scented candles, dryer sheets, air fresheners) are chemically engineered with compounds that can mimic hormones in the body.
And what does that lead to?
• Hormone chaos
• Fertility struggles
• Thyroid disruption
• Headaches + migraines
• Skin issues
• Mood swings + irritability
• Fatigue you can’t explain
Your body was NOT designed to interpret hundreds of lab-made chemicals at once.
But you inhale them, absorb them through your skin, and even breathe them in while you sleep.
Here’s the truth nobody wants to talk about:
🧪 Those scents don’t “go away” when they fade.
They accumulate. They interfere. They overload your detox pathways.
And the symptoms show up YEARS later.